South Carolina GOP to hold Myrtle Beach event showcasing 2024 hopefuls

The South Carolina Republican Party is launching a conference series in a bid to attract potential 2024 presidential hopefuls and bolster the state’s status as a critical primary destination.

The inaugural event — dubbed the First in the South Republican Action Conference — is slated to take place in Myrtle Beach from Oct. 29-31. The plan is to hold the conference every other year, meaning that the next event will take place in 2023, just months before the South Carolina presidential primaries.

South Carolina GOP Chair Drew McKissick told the Charleston-based Post and Courier that the party is sending out invitations to “pretty much every national-level Republican you can think of” this week. Among them are former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpFederal judge rules against Trump-era approval of Alaska drilling project Feds deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters Kushner associate pardoned by Trump charged with 2 felonies in New York MORE, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisTampa-area school district imposes mask mandate after 10K students forced to isolate Overnight Health Care: US to start booster shots on Sept. 20 | Biden to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff | Democrats embrace COVID mandates in governor races Biden calls out governors who oppose school mask mandates MORE and former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal McCarthy, Ducey speak at Pence fundraiser: report Buttigieg, Harris sort out their roles for Biden MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process for both parties as the first state in the South to vote in the primaries, and it’s not unusual for potential White House hopefuls to travel there early to introduce themselves to voters.

But the new event series marks an effort to elevate the state even more ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential contest, which could feature a crowded field of high-profile contenders ranging from governors to U.S. senators to former Trump administration officials like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoPress: Afghanistan was wrong from start to finish Pompeo: 'Pathetic' for Biden to blame Trump for Afghanistan House Democrat who served in Iraq: Afghanistan's fall a disaster, avoidable MORE.

Two South Carolinians, Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottMcCarthy, Ducey speak at Pence fundraiser: report Tim Scott's inside track Building a culture of environmental preparedness at HBCUs MORE (R-S.C.) and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyTim Scott's inside track Pompeo to headline fundraiser for Youngkin Will Pence primary Trump — and win? MORE, are also seen as potential 2024 candidates.

While the 2024 nominating contest is still more than two years away, would-be Republican candidates have already begun criss-crossing the country, looking to introduce themselves to key electorates and test the waters for a potential White House bid.

Pence held a donor retreat last week in Jackson Hole, Wyo., while other prominent Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonMcCarthy, Ducey speak at Pence fundraiser: report Adam Laxalt jumps into Nevada Senate race Trump ally Adam Laxalt files to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada MORE (R-Ark.), have made appearances in other early primary and caucus states like Iowa and New Hampshire over the past several weeks and months.