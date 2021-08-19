McAuliffe fires back at Youngkin with ad touting support from law enforcement

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's campaign released an ad touting the former governor's support from law enforcement on Thursday, just days after GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin hit his record on crime in the state.

The 30-second spot features a number of current and retired Virginia law enforcement officials touting McAuliffe's record on public safety and police support.

"It's Glenn Youngkin who worries us," says Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid. The ad goes on to hit Youngkin on his budget plan, which the officials say would cut funds from law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad comes after Youngkin's campaign released two of his own on Monday tying McAuliffe to rising crime rates.

The campaign released two different 30-second spots, titled “Dangerous” and “Extreme,” specifically tying McAuliffe to movements calling for defunding police departments, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and closing prisons.

The back-and-forth over crime and police support in this November's Virginia gubernatorial race is likely to be a theme that plays out again in next year's midterm elections.

National Republicans hit Democrats hard over messages such as “defund the police” in 2020, an election in which the GOP picked up a number of House seats but lost control of the Senate. Centrist and establishment Democrats, including Democrats from Virginia, have warned the progressive slogans could sink the party in 2022.