Pence headlines fundraiser for Youngkin in Virginia governor's race

Former Vice President Mike Pence headlined a fundraiser for Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, according to a photo Pence posted on Thursday.

"Great to be in Virginia Beach supporting a true Conservative and the next Governor of the Old Dominion, Glenn Youngkin," Pence tweeted.

Great to be in Virginia Beach supporting a true Conservative and the next Governor of the Old Dominion, @GlennYoungkin! https://t.co/1ziKEGyZL9 pic.twitter.com/tRJtW5p457 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 19, 2021

Politico reported on Tuesday that Pence was slated to headline the fundraiser

Democrats were quick to use news of the fundraiser to tie Youngkin to former President Trump, a strategy they have employed throughout the gubernatorial campaign.

“Glenn Youngkin’s decision to appear with fellow Trump loyalist Mike Pence is yet another reminder that he is too extreme for Virginia," Virginia Democratic Party spokesperson Manuel Bonder said in a statement. "Pence is all in on Youngkin because he knows Glenn will help him and Donald Trump advance a dangerous right wing agenda: slashing funding for education and law enforcement, attacking reproductive rights, and gutting Virginians’ health care."

Pence is the latest former Trump administration official and potential 2024 GOP presidential hopeful to hit the campaign trail with Youngkin. Last month former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley campaigned with Youngkin over the course of two days in Richmond and Northern Virginia. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to headline a fundraiser for Youngkin next month in Washington, D.C.