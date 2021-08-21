McAuliffe leads Youngkin in close Virginia governor's race: polls

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is leading his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin by single digits in the Virginia governor's race, according to two polls released Friday.

McAuliffe has an 8-point lead over Youngkin among likely voters in a Roanoke College poll, with 46 percent supporting the Democrat and 38 percent supporting the Republican.

Another 13 percent of voters were undecided, the poll found. The survey of 558 voters was conducted from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Another Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) poll showed a smaller gap between the two candidates, with McAuliffe leading Youngkin by 3 points, 40 percent to 37 percent.

This poll of 823 likely voters was conducted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 15 and has a margin or error of 5.23 percentage points.

Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder (D), who teaches at VCU, described the race as a “virtual dead heat.”

Twenty-three percent of voters in the VCU poll said they are undecided or don't plan to vote for either candidate.

McAuliffe has kept a slim lead in the polls over Youngkin over the past month as the pair battle ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.