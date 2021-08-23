Herschel Walker registers to vote in Georgia ahead of potential Senate bid

Former NFL star Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia ahead of a potential Senate bid in the state, records show.

Voter information from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office shows that Walker registered to vote in the state on Aug. 17 using an Atlanta address.

Walker, a native of Georgia who played collegiately for the University of Georgia, has lived in Texas for years but still maintains multiple properties in his home state. That Walker recently registered to vote in Georgia was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpKamala Harris should offer Vietnam 'market economy' status Supporters at Alabama rally boo Trump after he tells them to get vaccinated CNN posthumously airs final interview with late Rep. Paul Mitchell MORE has encouraged Walker for months to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockAnti-abortion group targets Democrats ahead of 2022 Proud Boys supporter pleads guilty to social media threats tied to Jan. 6 Schumer sets September voting rights fight after GOP blocks quick debate MORE (D-Ga.) next year, giving the former football star an early boost should he decide to mount a Senate bid.

Walker has repeatedly said that he’s weighing a Senate campaign. He recently returned to Georgia, and his decision to register to vote there suggests that he may be nearing a decision. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityPompeo hits Biden over Afghanistan: 'A debacle of significant proportions' Fox News requires employees to provide vaccination status Cuba fallout threatens Biden's prospects in Florida MORE last month, Walker said that he would make a decision on a Senate bid on his own “timetable.”

“If I’m the right man for the job, you’re going to see me step up and say I’m running, and that’s what I said I’m going to do now,” he said. “But it’ll be on my timetable, no one else’s.”

So far, Georgia state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black is the highest-profile Republican to have jumped into the race. Rep. Buddy Carter Earl (Buddy) Leroy CarterSchumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up Trump says Herschel Walker will enter Georgia Senate race Bottom line MORE (R-Ga.) is also considering a Senate campaign but has said that he won’t move forward if Walker enters the race.

Walker is well-known in Georgia and would presumably enter the race with the endorsement of Trump, who remains highly influential among the state’s GOP voter base. But he will likely also have to contend with questions about his struggles with mental illness and reported incidents of violent behavior.