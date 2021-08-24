Trump's last national security adviser endorses JD Vance in Ohio Senate race

Robert O’Brien, former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden envoy calls on North Korea to restart nuclear talks Biden's misguided about-face on COVID testing puts us all at risk Jan. 6 committee to seek lawmaker records MORE’s final national security adviser, announced his endorsement of J.D. Vance’s Ohio Senate campaign, offering the Buckeye State Republican a boost in a crowded primary field.

O’Brien in a statement released by Vance’s campaign cast the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and venture capitalist as a “strong leader who will fight for President Trump’s America First foreign policy.”

“From dismantling the Big Tech alliance that is increasingly selling out to the Chinese Communist Party, to bringing back manufacturing jobs to America’s working class, JD will fight to reverse American decline. Conservatives and Trump supporters across Ohio have a champion in JD Vance, and I believe he is the best choice to serve as the next United States Senator from the Buckeye State,” O’Brien said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsement is a boon for Vance, who first burst onto the scene in 2016 with his book detailing his upbringing in Appalachian Ohio and he touted as insights into the voters who still live there. He is one of five Republicans running in the primary for the open seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanFreedomWorks misfires on postal reform Progressive activist to challenge Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate primary A tale of two chambers: Trump's power holds in House, wanes in Senate MORE (R).

The primary has largely revolved around the five contenders’ support for Trump, who is looming large in the Buckeye State and Senate races across the country.

The support from O’Brien could bolster Vance’s pro-Trump bona fides. Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayMcCarthy, Ducey speak at Pence fundraiser: report Aides who clashed with Giuliani intentionally gave him wrong time for Trump debate prep: book 7 conservative women who could replace Meghan McCain on 'The View' MORE, a senior counselor in the Trump administration, is advising businessman Bernie Moreno, and Vance has had to distance himself from past comments criticizing Trump.

O'Brien served as Trump's fourth national security adviser from September 2019 until the end of the administration in January.

“Ambassador O’Brien is one of the country’s most influential and well-respected leaders. As our country and the world descend into chaos, I’m honored to receive his endorsement. Robert is one of the great champions of President Trump’s America First policy agenda, and his endorsement sends a strong signal about who will stand up to our enemies,” Vance said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Republicans running in the primary include former state Treasurer Josh Mandel; Jane Timken, the former head of the Ohio Republican Party; and businessman Mike Gibbons.

Trump has yet to issue an endorsement but held a meeting with the candidates earlier this year in Florida which resembled an audition for his support.

While Vance will have to balance his support for Trump with his past criticism, he does enter the race with a number of distinct advantages, including broad name recognition from his book and the support from megadonor Peter Thiel, who gave $10 million to a super PAC backing Vance.

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanDemocrats fret over Trump-district retirements ahead of midterms Progressive activist to challenge Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate primary Anti-abortion group targets Democrats ahead of 2022 MORE and progressive activist Morgan Harper are running in the Democratic Party.

Ohio, once a key battleground, has tilted to the right in recent years, with Trump winning it by about 8 points in both 2016 and 2020.