GOP hopefuls fight for Trump's favor in Ohio Senate race

The race for former President Trump Donald TrumpSupreme Court rebuffs Biden over Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy Judge declares mistrial in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case Herschel Walker files paperwork to run for Senate in Georgia MORE’s endorsement in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary is putting several candidates on a collision course that some Republicans fear could hobble the party in the 2022 midterms.



Former state Treasurer Josh Mandel touts himself as the first statewide official in Ohio to have backed Trump’s presidential aspirations. Jane Timken, the former Ohio GOP chair, boasts that she was “hand picked” by the former president to run the state Republican Party. And J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and author who was highly critical of Trump in 2016, has cast himself as something of a convert to Trump and his political movement.



Trump has yet to hint at which candidate could receive his endorsement, and those in his orbit say a decision isn’t likely to come soon. But that hasn’t stopped the GOP hopefuls in Ohio from fighting for the title of Trump acolyte – a fight that has become increasingly bitter and confrontational.





ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT