Mary Trump doesn't see her cousins connecting with GOP

Mary TrumpMary TrumpMary Trump: My uncle 'revealed the Republican Party to be what it is' Mary Trump: Ivanka 'much less likely to stay loyal' to father than Weisselberg Mary Trump joining group that supports LGBTQ+ female candidates MORE, former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract Judge orders sanctions against Sidney Powell, Lin Wood in Michigan election challenge House probe focuses on Trump's mental health and martial law MORE's niece, said Thursday that she doesn’t see her cousins connecting with the GOP should they decide to run for office.

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Mary Trump said former White House adviser Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpRubio: Biden's new child allowance is 'first step toward a universal basic income' Kushner launching investment firm in move away from politics: report Washington Post calls on Democrats to subpoena Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Meadows for testimony on Jan. 6 MORE and Donald Trump Jr. don't have the kind of charisma as her uncle.

“I don't see anybody else at the top of the Republican Party who has the same kind of sway with other, with their voters, and it's certainly not, certainly not my cousins,” Mary Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would be like lightning striking four times in the same place. I don't see it happening,” she added.

“They don't have the reach, they don't have the connections. And again, without [Donald Trump] they don't have the power either,” she went on to say. “So, if they want to try, that would be interesting because it would tell us a lot about the current state of the Republican Party, if they were accepted.”

Mary Trump, an outspoken critic of the former president, has said she thinks her uncle will run for another term in 2024.

Late last year, she was very clear that she didn’t think her uncle would run again. But during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperAfghanistan dims Biden's light — even for liberal journalists CNN posthumously airs final interview with late Rep. Paul Mitchell CNN's Clarissa Ward departs Afghanistan after Taliban coverage MORE last week, Trump said her opinion has changed, citing Republicans who continue to echo the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

She noted during the CNN interview that several GOP-led states have passed legislation restricting ballot access in the wake of the election, which she said “may rig the system even more in the Republicans’ favor.”

“If Donald gets to the point ... where he feels that he can’t lose, why wouldn’t he run?” Mary Trump said.