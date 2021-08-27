AAPI Victory Fund endorses Newsom in recall election

The AAPI Victory Fund, a top Asian American and Pacific Islander group, endorsed California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomHillicon Valley: Coronavirus content moderation complaints come to Reddit Harris drops plan to campaign with Newsom after Kabul attack Elder's ex-fiancée files complaint with police over domestic abuse allegations MORE (D) Friday as he stares down a GOP-led recall effort to boot him from office.

The group noted that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up 17 percent of the Golden State’s electorate and said it was backing Newsom for his role as a “dedicated ally” of the community. The group also noted his approval of the Asian Pacific Islander equity budget, devoting funds to combating violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“We’re thrilled to throw our support behind Governor Gavin Newsom and against this heinous right-wing attempt to remove a progressive Governor of California. Governor Newsom has been an ally to the AAPI community and one of the most influential voices in ensuring that AAPI’s get the same respect and equal opportunity as any other ethnic group,” AAPI Victory Fund Chairman Shekar Narasimhan said in a statement to The Hill.

The endorsement comes ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election, during which voters will be asked two questions on their ballots. First, voters will answer if Newsom should be recalled, and second, who should replace him.

A majority of “no” votes is needed on the first question to boot the governor, and AAPI Victory Fund is urging people to vote against ousting Newsom on that question.

The endorsement is likely aimed at shoring up Newsom's support among Asian American and Pacific Islander voters who helped produce Republican victories in House races in California suburbs in 2020 and are being courted by the GOP.

Polls have shown a tight contest in the recall election, with recent surveys showing Newsom narrowly beating out the campaign to oust him. In a recent CBS News poll, 52 percent of likely voters said Newsom should not be recalled, while 48 percent said he should be, right at the edge of the survey’s margin of error.

Still, Newsom enjoys a number of advantages, chiefly the nearly 2-to-1 voter registration Democrats have over Republicans in deep-blue California. Larry Elder, the conservative radio host who is leading several other replacement candidates in the polls, has also been mired in scandal over allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-fiancée.