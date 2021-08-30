Sanders urges support for Newsom in new California recall ad

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSay it ain't so, Joe The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Afghanistan chaos now a deadly crisis as US troops perish On The Money: Unemployment claims tick up ahead of Labor Day benefits cliff MORE (I-Vt.) cut an ad for California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomAngry with no plan: Republicans' tantrum continues in California Pollsters confront tough survey landscape after 2020 flubs Attacking fires by air often does no good, expert says MORE (D) ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote that will decide his future in public office.

“At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” Sanders says in the 30-second ad spot.

“The Sept. 14 recall of Gov. Newsom is a bold-faced Republican power grab,” he continues. “Don’t let it happen.”

The ad was first reported in Politico’s California Playbook on Monday.

Sanders, one of the most influential progressives in the country, is the latest high-profile political figure to join the anti-recall campaign in California. Another prominent progressive, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenCrypto debate set to return in force Newsom recall spurs unprecedented turnout campaign Biden faces another huge decision apart from COVID and Afghanistan MORE (D-Mass.), cut an ad in July urging Californians to vote "no" on the recall.

Vice President Harris was set to campaign on Newsom’s behalf last week but scrapped those plans after a string of deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that left 13 U.S. service members and scores of civilians dead.

Sanders may hold strong influence in California: He won the state’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The Sept. 14 recall election will decide whether Newsom will be allowed to remain in the governor’s mansion and, if not, who will replace him. The list of possible successors is long at 46 candidates, but conservative radio host Larry Elder has emerged as the front-runner in the race.