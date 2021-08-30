Trump to hold rallies in Iowa, Georgia

Former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse panel tees up Trump executive privilege fight in Jan. 6 probe Romney: Afghanistan crisis the fault of both Biden, Trump administrations Biden allies say media missing the mark on Afghanistan MORE is planning to hold rallies in Iowa and Georgia as he seeks to exert his influence over the GOP and toys with a 2024 presidential bid.

Details are still being arranged for the two events, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill that the two states will host Trump for rallies.

Iowa is a crucial state on the election calendar, traditionally holding the nation's first nominating contest. Georgia is a key swing state that went for a Democratic presidential nominee for the first time in decades in 2020 and has been the epicenter of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has looked to maintain his perch as the de facto head of the Republican Party, attending fundraisers, holding rallies and doling out endorsements to candidates across the country who are eager to tap into his connection with the GOP electorate.

Those efforts in part have kept him at the top of most polls of potential 2024 primary candidates, indicating he’d be the odds-on favorite to win the GOP presidential nomination in three years if he decides to make a third White House run.

The former president raised eyebrows earlier this month when he hired two top GOP operatives in Iowa.

Trump has also asserted his presence in Georgia, supporting a flood of lawsuits fruitlessly seeking to overturn his defeat there and backing a poll showing Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempHerschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race Georgia governor calls out National Guard to help in hospitals as cases surge Judge rules against Georgia election law's photo ban MORE (R), who has refuted claims of voter fraud, in a poor position ahead of his own primary.

While Trump’s flirtations with a 2024 campaign have helped put other would-be candidates in limbo, some have apparently started laying the groundwork for their own bids. Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Memo: Will DeSantis's star fall as Florida COVID numbers rise? Man charged in Jan. 6 assault of news photographer Can SpaceX's Elon Musk help NASA get back to the moon by 2024 after all? MORE, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoUS intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin Donald Biden or Joe Churchill? Bring the Afghans to America MORE, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyAppeals court upholds death sentence in Charleston church shooting Mark Sanford calls Graham 'a canary in the coalmine' on GOP's relationship with Trump Nikki Haley: Biden administration 'completely surrendered to the Taliban' MORE, Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonSunday shows preview: Chaos in Kabul mars US evacuation efforts US military faces growing calls to do more to evacuate Afghanistan Lawmakers flooded with calls for help on Afghanistan exit MORE (R-Ark.) and more have traveled to Iowa and other swing states.

Other potential candidates include Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyRepublicans hit Biden over Afghanistan, with eye on midterms Zeldin calls on Biden to resign in the wake of Afghanistan attack The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Afghanistan chaos now a deadly crisis as US troops perish MORE (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWith minority bent on obstruction, US Senate still the place bills go to die State Department sanctions more Russians over Nord Stream 2 CNN's Clarissa Ward has breakthrough media moment in Afghanistan MORE (R-Texas), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisTexas Gov. Greg Abbott loathes government mandates — unless he loves them The Memo: Will DeSantis's star fall as Florida COVID numbers rise? Howard Dean calls DeSantis a 'lunatic' over handling of COVID-19 MORE (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemNoem rips conservative writer Matt Walsh over 'horrible misogyny' South Dakota AG to take plea deal, avoid trial in fatal car crash: prosecutor South Dakota governor defends Sturgis rally: It's about 'personal choices' MORE (R).

Trump has repeatedly declined to definitively say if he’s running, though has said his supporters will be “happy” with his choice.