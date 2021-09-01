Trump endorses challenger to Herrera Beutler over impeachment vote

Former President Trump on Wednesday endorsed Joe Kent, a Washington state Republican waging a challenge to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerJan. 6 committee to seek lawmaker records Five big questions as Jan. 6 panel preps subpoenas House passes spending bill to boost Capitol Police and Hill staffer pay MORE, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump said he first met Kent, an Army Special Forces veteran, in 2019 after Kent’s wife was killed fighting the Islamic State in Syria. The former president praised his service and said he would be a loyal fighter for his agenda.

“Joe served his country proudly for many years and understands the tremendous cost of America's wars in the Middle East, and elsewhere. In Congress, Joe will be a warrior for the America First agenda, unlike Jaime Herrera Beutler who voted, despite the facts, against the Republican Party and for the Democrats' Impeachment Scam,” Trump said in a statement.

The endorsement makes good on Trump’s promise to continue going after GOP lawmakers who backed his impeachment or conviction earlier this year. He’s already endorsed primary challengers to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezHouse moderates call on Biden to reconsider Aug. 31 evacuation deadline Six takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections Pro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising MORE (R-Ohio), who voted for impeachment, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiBiden hands GOP rare unity moment in post-Trump era House approves John Lewis voting rights measure With minority bent on obstruction, US Senate still the place bills go to die MORE (R-Alaska), who voted for his conviction in the Senate trial.

Kent responded to the endorsement by saying he’s “honored” and “ready to take our country back!”

Thank you very much President Trump!



I’m honored & ready to take our country back!



Join our movement - https://t.co/fD86UYnk1p pic.twitter.com/9fdqOWxN4F — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) September 1, 2021

Herrera Beutler emerged as a prominent figure during the impeachment saga.

The Washington Republican, who was elected in 2010, revealed in the midst of the Senate’s impeachment trial in February that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyOvernight Defense & National Security: War ends, but finger pointing continues McCarthy says GOP 'will not forget' if firms hand records to Jan. 6 panel GOP demands keeping troops in Kabul until all Americans evacuated MORE (R-Calif.) relayed a conversation to her that he had with Trump during the insurrection in which Trump said that the rioters were “more upset about the election than you are.”

Her vote for impeachment and her revelation of the conversation have landed her in hot water with Republicans, earning her a censure from the Clark County Republican Party in February.



Kent is among several challengers running against Herrera Beutler but has recently seen his profile rise, appearing on several conservative television and radio shows to reflect on the bungled evacuation in Afghanistan and his own military service.

While Herrera Beutler has successfully held her seat since winning it in 2010, her district, which overlaps with much of the Portland, Ore., media market, has been a top target for Democrats in recent cycles. Washington state does not have partisan primaries, so Kent will not directly challenge her for a GOP nomination.

Her campaign dismissed Trump's endorsement, noting she ran ahead of him in the district in 2020.

"Jaime ran well ahead of President Trump in both elections they were on the same ballot. Voters here in Southwest Washington know she works hard and gets results for them," said Parker Truax, Herrera Beutler's campaign manager.