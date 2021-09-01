Warren to campaign for Newsom ahead of California recall

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenInterior Secretary Haaland gets married in New Mexico Progressive Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to replace Powell as Fed chair Sanders urges support for Newsom in new California recall ad MORE (D-Mass.) will campaign with California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomDemocrats, unions pour cash into California recall fight Election Hail Mary — California recall law unconstitutional? Sanders urges support for Newsom in new California recall ad MORE (D) this week ahead of a recall election that will decide his political future, according to Politico’s California Playbook PM.

Warren's trip comes roughly a week ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election that will give California voters the chance to keep Newsom in office or replace him.

Forty-six Republican candidates have lined up to replace Newsom, with conservative radio host Larry Elder emerging in polls as the front-runner.

Warren, a high-profile progressive and former presidential candidate, joined the anti-recall campaign earlier this year. In July, the Massachusetts Democrat put out a statewide ad likening the recall election to a “power grab.”

“Here’s the deal with the recall of Gavin Newsom: We’ve seen Trump Republicans across the country attacking election results and the right to vote,” Warren says in the ad. “Now they’re coming to grab power in California, abusing the recall process and costing taxpayers millions.”

Earlier this week, fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money — Companies consider making unvaccinated workers pay 'Not this time': Sanders blasts lobbyists plans targeting Democrats' spending bill Feehery: Seizing the radical middle MORE (I-Vt.) cut an ad for Newsom urging residents to vote “no” on the recall. He similarly called the race a “bold-face Republican power grab.”

Vice President Harris, a former senator representing California, was set to campaign for Newsom last week but abruptly canceled after an attack on the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, left 13 U.S. service members dead.

The Hill has reached out to spokespeople for Newsom and Warren for comment.

President Biden Joe BidenTapper presses top Biden aide on Afghanistan: 'How are you going to get those Americans out?' Overnight Defense & National Security: War ends, but finger pointing continues On The Money — Companies consider making unvaccinated workers pay MORE also plans to visit California to campaign for the governor, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal Watch live: White House press briefing The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by AT&T - What happens now in Afghanistan? MORE told reporters last week. However, it’s unclear when that will happen, with the election quickly approaching.