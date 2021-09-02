Bill Clinton fundraises for Terry McAuliffe in upstate New York

Former President Clinton is holding a fundraiser for Virginia gubernatorial nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in upstate New York on Thursday afternoon.

Tickets for the event, which is being held in Skaneateles, N.Y., range from $1,000 per person to $50,000 for a co-host and $100,000 for a host, according to the Syracuse Post Standard. McAuliffe is originally from nearby Syracuse, N.Y.

Thursday's fundraiser comes after Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEveryone has an opinion on Afghanistan — Do voters care? Biden allies say media missing the mark on Afghanistan Pollsters confront tough survey landscape after 2020 flubs MORE sent out a fundraising email for McAuliffe earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor has long been friends with the Clinton family and previously co-chaired Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2008. Additionally, McAuliffe campaigned for her during her second presidential run in 2016. The Clinton's supported McAuliffe in his 2009 and 2013 gubernatorial runs.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin's campaign hit back against news of the fundraiser, painting the couple as corrupt.

“The Clintons campaigned for McAuliffe during his first two runs for governor and now it appears the Clinton machine is mobilizing again for McAuliffe’s third run," Youngkin's campaign told the Virginia Star on Wednesday. Additionally, the Virginia Republican Party released an ad on Thursday tying McAuliffe to Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonHow many voters will stick with Biden? Biden continues Trump's flirtation with complacency Monica Lewinsky fears 'being misunderstood again' with 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' MORE's past sex scandals.

Big-name Republicans have campaigned and fundraised for Youngkin in recent weeks including former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceAs Biden falters, a two-man race for the 2024 GOP nomination begins to take shape 2024 GOP battleground takes shape in Iowa Trump to hold rallies in Iowa, Georgia MORE and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyAs Biden falters, a two-man race for the 2024 GOP nomination begins to take shape 2024 GOP battleground takes shape in Iowa In Afghanistan, President Biden had to play the losing hand his predecessors dealt him MORE. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoBiden's Afghanistan exit: A decision for the long term 2024 GOP battleground takes shape in Iowa Creating American hostages, abandoning Afghan allies MORE headlined a fundraiser for Youngkin on Wednesday.

The Old Dominion's gubernatorial election is roughly two months out, with early voting starting on Sept. 17. Most polls show McAuliffe holding a lead over Youngkin.