Boston Globe endorses Andrea Campbell for mayor

The Boston Globe on Thursday issued an endorsement for city mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell (D).

In an editorial piece, the Globe editorial staff said they backed Campbell because of her sense of urgency on the city’s biggest issues, including the education and justice systems, and her more vibrant approach about the city than her opponents.

The newspaper also mentions Campbell's, who is a chairwoman of the city’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee council, her own personal experiences as a calling card, citing her work in reforming the prison criminal justice system following the death of her twin brother in prison at the age of 29.

The endorsement comes as Campbell is preparing for the city’s preliminary election on Sept. 14th, facing off against City councilmember Michelle Wu and former the Chief of Economic Development John Barros for the top two spots in November’s final election.

Campbell, 39, thanked the Boston Globe for their endorsement.

“I am humbled and honored to earn the Boston Globe’s endorsement. In this critical moment, we need leadership that has not only lived the inequities in our City, but will bring our communities together to do the hard work to eradicate them,” Campbell said in a Tweet.