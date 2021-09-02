Trump endorses Hershel Walker for Georgia Senate seat

Former President Trump Donald TrumpDemocrats defeat GOP effort to declare 'lost confidence' in Biden after Afghanistan withdrawal Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioters committed roughly 1,000 assaults on federal officers Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight MORE endorsed former NFL star Herschel Walker for Georgia’s Senate seat as the famed athlete looks to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockSenators call on VA to help veterans struggling with mental health Biden's stumble on Afghanistan shouldn't overshadow what he's accomplished so far The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - US prepares vaccine booster plan MORE (D-Ga.) next year.

“Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies ‘America First’ and the winning spirit of Georgia. Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

“He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity. Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator—if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

ADVERTISEMENT

For months Trump has encouraged Walker, a political newcomer, to consider running for the Senate seat. In August, he started signaling that he was making moves toward announcing a run after he registered to vote in Georgia. About a week after he registered, he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The endorsement from the former president may sway GOP voters, though Walker’s run may have to overcome a few of its own hurdles. The Associated Press reported in July that public records it had obtained included allegations of threatening behavior against his ex-wife.

Additionally, the AP reported that he has shared some of his experience of handling mental illness in a 2008 book.

Gary Black, the Agriculture Commissioner for Georgia, has also announced he is running for the 2022 seat. Several others - former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerHerschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race Herschel Walker files paperwork to run for Senate in Georgia Trump campaign, RNC refund donors another .8 million in 2021: NYT MORE (R-Ga.) and Rep. Buddy Carter Earl (Buddy) Leroy CarterHerschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race Herschel Walker files paperwork to run for Senate in Georgia Herschel Walker registers to vote in Georgia ahead of potential Senate bid MORE (R-Ga.) - have also considered running but those considerations previously depended on whether Walker would enter the race.

A 2022 Senate race rating by the Cook Political Report in mid-July rated Warnock’s seat as lean Democrat.