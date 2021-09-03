Jordan on possible Trump 2024 bid: 'I think he's gonna run'

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanDemocrats' Jan. 6 subpoena-palooza sets dangerous precedent Jan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in 'Stop the Steal' rally Jan. 6 panel to ask for preservation of phone records of GOP lawmakers who participated in Trump rally: report MORE (R-Ohio) on Thursday said he thinks former President Trump Donald TrumpBriahna Joy Gray pushes back on moderates faulting Sanders voters for Supreme Court makeup Trump endorses Hershel Walker for Georgia Senate seat What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade MORE is going to run for another term in 2024.

“I think he’s gonna run,” Jordan said at an event in Iowa for the Dallas County Republican Party, according to the Des Moines Register.

“I want him to run. He's proven he can take the heat. We're at a moment now where you've got to have someone who's willing to fight, willing to stand up to all the abuses,” he continued.

Trump, who consistently polls far ahead of other rumored Republican hopefuls, has continued to publicly flirt with the idea of running again in 2024. The former president is planning to hold upcoming rallies in Iowa and Georgia.

Trump teased a possible bid as recently as last month during an interview on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe.”

“We won it twice. I've won it twice and now I have to win it again,” Trump said, continuing to make unsubstantiated claims that he won the 2020 election. “I guess if we're going to save the country, look ... I'll make a decision.”

Trump has said he is focused on exerting his influence to help Republicans win control of Congress in 2022, as he makes a series of endorsements in House and Senate races.

Jordan, who is among Trump’s staunchest supporters, said Thursday that he is “convinced” that the former president will run, according to KCCI.

“I talked to him yesterday, I'm convinced he's going to, you know, he's thinking about this fine governor you have as part of that amazing ticket,” Jordan said, also referring to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).