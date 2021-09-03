McAuliffe releases new ad tying Youngkin to Trump on coronavirus

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe rolled out a new ad on Friday tying his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, to former President Trump Donald TrumpBriahna Joy Gray pushes back on moderates faulting Sanders voters for Supreme Court makeup Trump endorses Hershel Walker for Georgia Senate seat What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade MORE's stances on coronavirus restrictions.

The ad, titled "Seriously," was first seen by The Hill.

"Like Donald Trump, Glenn Youngkin refuses to take coronavirus seriously," the ad's narrator says, citing Youngkin's opposition to vaccine and mask mandates.

The spot is the latest effort from Democrats to tie Youngkin to Trump, who lost the state in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. The former president endorsed Youngkin shortly after he won the Republican convention earlier this year.

The ad comes as McAuliffe and his Democratic allies seek to make the debate over vaccine and mask mandates in Virginia a cornerstone part of their campaign messaging ahead of November's election.

While McAuliffe has called for vaccine and mask mandates, Youngkin has stopped short of calling for the measures but has touted the importance of vaccinations.

Youngkin released an ad last month titled “Keep Virginia Open,” urging voters to get vaccinated but adding that he “respects” individuals making their own decision on the matter.

“He’s doing the extra effort in terms of encouraging folks to get the vaccine with an ad,” a Youngkin campaign spokesperson told The Hill last month.