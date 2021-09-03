Women's March to hold nationwide events to respond to Texas abortion law

The Women's March announced on Friday it will hold nationwide mobilization events next month to protest the new restrictive abortion law in Texas.

The events, which the group is billing as "mass mobilization events," will take place in all 50 states on Oct. 2.

The organization said it is teaming up with 90 other groups including the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood, SHERO Mississippi, Mississippi in Action, Access Reproductive Care-Southeast, SisterSong, The Frontline and the Working Families Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

News of the event comes after the Supreme Court refused to block the Texas law, known as S.B. 8, which bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

The measure also allows Texas residents to sue anyone suspected of aiding the procedure.

The ban is seen as a major victory for anti-abortion activists, but Democrats and abortion rights groups have vowed to fight back.

President Biden Joe Biden Former ISIS member pleads guilty to kidnappings, deaths of Americans Defense & National Security — The mental scars of Afghanistan Bidens visit wounded service members at Walter Reed MORE called the law "almost un-American" on Friday and said the Justice Department is working to protect access to the procedure.