Fetterman campaign touts more than 300,000 individual contributions in Senate bid

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) Senate campaign announced on Wednesday that it has received more than 300,000 individual campaign contributions.

The donations came from more than 86 percent of all zip codes in Pennsylvania, according to the campaign. More than 71 percent of the contributions Fetterman has received have been small dollar donations, coming in at $200 or less.

The campaign said Fetterman, in the last fundraising quarter, raised more than double the amount of money from small-dollar donors than every other Democrat in the race combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign touted the high number of contributions as proof that Fetterman’s momentum has “remained strong through the summer,” especially among grassroots donors.

“The fact that Fetterman has received donations from some of the smallest and some of the reddest ZIP codes in the state only underscores his broad appeal,” the campaign added.

Fetterman called the more than 300,000 contributions a “critical milestone,” and said he was grateful to achieve such a feat “so early in this race.”

“From the start of this race, my slogan has been ‘every county, every vote.’ And this milestone shows that that’s what this campaign is all about: reaching voters in every part of the commonwealth. From Erie to Philadelphia, from Sharon to York,” he added.

Fetterman’s campaign announced in July that it had received more than 250,000 individual contributions.

The lieutenant governor announced his bid for Senate in February with hopes of filling the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R), who announced in October that he would not be running for reelection in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fetterman weighed in on Capitol Hill negotiations last month, publicly criticizing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaPelosi dismisses Manchin call for 'pause' on .5T spending plan Democrats stare down nightmare September Businesses want Congress to support safe, quality jobs — so do nearly all Americans MORE (D-Ariz.) for voicing opposition to the $3.5 trillion price tag for Democrats’ budget plan that includes a number of President Biden Joe BidenTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Manchin would support spending plan of at most .5T: report South Dakota governor issues executive order restricting access to abortion medicine MORE’s key priorities.

In unprecedented times like these, Democrats need to vote like Democrats.



You looking for that 51st vote?



It me. https://t.co/nvHjW9zOvw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 28, 2021

This is Fetterman’s second bid for the Senate. He waged an unsuccessful run in the state’s Democratic primary in 2016.

A crowded field is vying for the state’s Democratic nomination, including Rep. Conor Lamb, Montgomery County Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.