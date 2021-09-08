Obama cuts ad in support of Newsom ahead of California recall

Former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWhy the pro-choice movement must go on the offensive How will Biden's Afghanistan debacle impact NASA's Artemis return to the moon? Iran president: Country ready to resume nuclear talks without Western 'pressure' MORE is appearing in a TV ad backing California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomWhy the pro-choice movement must go on the offensive Biden expected to campaign for Newsom in California next week Caitlyn Jenner on abortion law: 'I support Texas in that decision' MORE (D) as part of his campaign’s final efforts to boost Democratic turnout in next Tuesday’s recall election.

A Newsom campaign spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Obama would appear in the ad spot, which was first reported by Politico earlier Wednesday.

Footage of the ad shared by Inside Elections on Twitter showed Obama telling California voters that they had a “big choice to make” in the election, while also defending Newsom’s job performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governor Newsom has spent the past year and a half protecting California communities,” Obama says in the ad. “Now, Republicans are trying to recall him from office and overturn common-sense COVID safety measures for healthcare workers and school staff.”

“Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids and putting them at risk,” he continues. “Helping Californians recover, or taking us backwards.

Obama ended the ad by telling California residents to “protect California by voting, ‘No,’ on the Republican recall.”

Here it is: the ad Obama just cut for the Gavin Newsom anti-recall campaign. Focuses on covid, specifically vaccines mandates, and hits Elder for being close to Trump.



"Protect California by voting NO on the Republican Recall." pic.twitter.com/OsCc2YGIHr — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) September 8, 2021

The TV ad, which is set to officially launch statewide Thursday, comes days before Californians decide whether to accept or reject Newsom’s recall.

While recent polls have shown that GOP voters are expected to turn out in overwhelming numbers, polling has also indicated that Newsom will be able to survive the attempt to remove him from office, with Democrats vastly outnumbering Republicans in the state.

A Suffolk University poll released Wednesday showed 58 percent of registered California voters backing Newsom, with 41 percent favoring the recall.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) is considered the GOP front-runner should a majority of voters support Newsom’s recall.

The announcement of the Obama ad comes the same day Vice President Harris traveled to campaign for Newsom in her home state, saying in remarks during an event in San Leandro, Calif., that the state’s recall election was a “political game.”

Harris in her address defended Newsom’s record on combating the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his support for workers, women’s rights and voting rights.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that President Biden is expected to travel to California "early next week" to campaign on behalf of Newsom, adding that additional details would eventually be released.