Elder warns of 'shenanigans' in California recall election

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder has issued unsubstantiated warnings of “shenanigans” ahead of the state's Sept. 14 recall election.

Elder made the latest comments after casting his ballot in the election, CNN reported, echoing warnings previous reported by Fox News.

Elder said he should win the race because people in California are angry about issues like crime and homelessness.

“What I believe is that no matter what they do -- and I believe that there might very well be shenanigans, as it were in the 2020 election -- no matter what they do, so many Californians are angry about what's going on,” Elder said, according to CNN.

He further said that his team has a “voter integrity board” and is ready to file lawsuits over any issues that arise.

“We have a voter integrity board all set up - most of these are lawyers,” he said, according to CNN. “So, when people hear things, they contact us. We're going to file lawsuits in a timely fashion."

Elder’s comments are similar to the falsehoods that former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia USDA to provide 0M in COVID-19 relief for farm and food workers MORE and his allies across the country have spread about the 2020 election being stolen.

Trump most recently claimed that the recall election is “probably rigged” during an interview on Newsmax on Tuesday.

“So I predict it's a rigged election,” Trump said. “Let’s see how it turned out.”

Elder has emerged as the frontrunner of the roughly 40 candidates campaigning to take Newsom’s place in next week’s contest. However, recent polling has indicated that Newsom will likely survive the recall.

Thirty percent of ballots have already been cast in the race, according to data from Political Data Intelligence.

Vice President Harris campaigned in California for Newsom on Wednesday, and President Biden Joe BidenTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Manchin would support spending plan of at most .5T: report South Dakota governor issues executive order restricting access to abortion medicine MORE is expected to do in the coming days.

Former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWhy the pro-choice movement must go on the offensive How will Biden's Afghanistan debacle impact NASA's Artemis return to the moon? Iran president: Country ready to resume nuclear talks without Western 'pressure' MORE will appear in a TV ad backing Newsom in the governor’s final efforts to boost turnout in the race.