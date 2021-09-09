Conservative women's group endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor

Conservative political action committee Maggie's List formally endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah SandersTrump expected to resume rallies in June Andrew Giuliani planning run for New York governor Trump appears at Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event MORE Sanders for Arkansas governor on Thursday along with a number of other Republican women running for office in 2022.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a proven leader who will bring so much to the governor’s office of Arkansas. Her relentless work ethic, along with her fiscal conservatism and advocacy for Arkansas families, make her the right individual to serve as governor,” Maggie's List national spokesperson Jennifer Carroll said in a statement to The Hill, which was the first outlet to report on the endorsements.

Arkansas' Republican gubernatorial primary will likely be one of the most-watched of the cycle, given Sanders' presence in the race. She is running against state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the first woman and Republican to hold the position.

Sanders' campaign said in July she has raised $9 million since announcing her candidacy.

Additionally, Maggie's List, which is dedicated to electing conservative women to office, endorsed Reps. Kay Granger Norvell (Kay) Kay GrangerBottom line House passes sprawling spending bill ahead of fall shutdown fight Funding fight imperils National Guard ops MORE (R-Texas), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerFOSTA is model for reforming Section 230 Navy admiral criticizes defense contractors over lobbying efforts Wagner seeking reelection instead of Senate bid in Missouri MORE (R-Mo.), and Jackie Walorski Jacqueline (Jackie) R. WalorskiHouse Ethics panel reviewing Rep. Malinowski's stock trades Republicans hit Biden over Afghanistan, with eye on midterms GOP's Banks burnishes brand with Pelosi veto MORE (R-Ind.) for reelection, along with Florida Republican House candidate Amanda Makki, who is running in the state's 13th congressional district.

"Supporting and re-electing these outstanding women to Congress will not only help take back the House but they will also safeguard and continue to promote our values of fiscal conservatism, less government, more personal responsibility, and a strong national security”, Carroll said.

The endorsements come as Republican women hope to build upon their gains made in the 2020 elections. Last year, a record 17 Republican women were elected to the House.