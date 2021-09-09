Former Detroit police chief launching gubernatorial campaign vs. Whitmer next week

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig will launch his campaign for governor next week, becoming the latest entrant in a crowded field of Republicans vying to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerFord halts Mustang production in Michigan after gas leaks into sewer system Whitmer calls on Michigan legislature to repeal law against abortion The Memo: Attacks on democracy seep down to school boards, election offices MORE (D-Mich.).

Craig added three events on his Facebook page on Wednesday that are labeled as “Chief James Craig for Governor Campaign Kickoff.”

The events, scheduled for Sept. 14, will take place in Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheduled announcements come after the former police chief revealed in July that he was setting up an exploratory committee for a potential gubernatorial bid.

He released a campaign-style video, titled “Leading from the Front,” which largely focused on his career in law enforcement, and suggested that he would protect the state against rising crime and stand against civil unrest.

Craig in July, during an appearance on Fox News, said “I’m running,” but those comments were later walked back to clarify that his campaign was “in the exploratory phase of running for governor,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Prior to serving as police chief in Detroit, Craig led police departments in Cincinnati and Portland, Maine. He also worked at the Los Angeles Police Department for almost three decades.

Craig will be entering an already crowded field of Republicans jockeying to take on Whitmer next year.

Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown, conservative cable television commentator Tudor Dixon, chiropractor Garrett Soldano, pastor Ralph Reband, real estate agent Ryan Kelley, substitute teacher Bob Scott, document specialist Articia Homer, businessman Evan Space and entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran Austin Chenge have all announced campaigns thus far, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Whoever wins the GOP nomination, however, will have a tough battle against Whitmer. The governor has strong name recognition, and her campaign announced in July that it had raised $8.5 million so far this year for her reelection bid.

The Hill reached out to the Michigan Democratic Party for comment.