Scott Brown's wife files to run for Congress

Former news anchor Gail Huff Brown, the wife of former ambassador and Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.), has filed papers to run for Congress in the couple’s adopted state of New Hampshire.

Brown filed papers Thursday to challenge Rep. Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasNew Hampshire Republican Matt Mowers jumps into key House race, setting up 2020 rematch Top Democrat: 'A lot of spin' coming from White House on infrastructure Former Trump aide announces run for New Hampshire House seat MORE (D) next year. She is among a handful of Republicans — including two former members of the Trump administration — to submit paperwork to the Federal Election Commission.

Brown has not formally declared she will run for office, but she told WMUR she would explore the race.

“I’m taking my time to do due diligence, to talk to as many people as I can and really get a feel for whether or not this is winnable,” Huff Brown told the New Hampshire outlet. “If I found that I wasn’t able to have the resources that Republicans in the First District deserve, then I wouldn’t take it on.”

Huff Brown reported for CBS affiliates in North Carolina, Rhode Island and Connecticut before moving to Boston-based WCVB-TV. She briefly joined WJLA-TV in Washington, after her husband won a special election to fill the remainder of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy’s (D-Mass.) term after he died in 2009.

Scott Brown lost reelection to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenYellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff Overnight Hillicon Valley — Pro-Chinese group tries to mobilize US protests Warren urges Amazon to fix algorithm 'feeding misinformation loops' MORE (D) in 2012. The Brown family moved to New Hampshire the following year, when Gail Huff Brown returned to television at NH-1. Scott Brown lost a race against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenCongress fumes over latest Afghanistan chaos After messy Afghanistan withdrawal, questions remain Romney blasts Biden over those left in Afghanistan: 'Bring them home' MORE (D-N.H.) in 2014.

The couple then moved across the world when then-President Trump Donald TrumpDoes Pence really call his wife 'mother'? Aide says it's 'a myth that drives me crazy' Boxing legend De La Hoya out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19 Elder warns of 'shenanigans' in California recall election MORE appointed Scott Brown to be the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. After his post, Scott Brown spent eight months as dean of a private law school in Boston. He eventually quit to get back into politics, he told the Boston Globe.

Some New Hampshire Republicans thought his resignation meant Brown would challenge Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanConservation group says it will only endorse Democrats who support .5T spending plan Senators call on VA to help veterans struggling with mental health GOP sees Biden crises as boon for midterm recruitment MORE (D-N.H.). But rumors have floated through Republican circles in the Granite State in recent weeks that it was Gail, rather than Scott, who intended to get back into electoral politics.

Gail Huff Brown will face Matt Mowers, a former executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party and a White House aide in the Trump administration, who lost to Pappas by a 5-point margin in 2020. Karoline Leavitt (R), another former White House adviser during the Trump administration, is also running. So is state Rep. Tim Baxter (R), who at 24 years old is one of the youngest people serving in the 400-seat New Hampshire state House.

President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration readies lawsuit over Texas abortion law: Report Police expect Capitol fencing reinstalled for Sept. 18 rally Elder warns of 'shenanigans' in California recall election MORE carried the Manchester-based 1st District by a 52 percent to 46 percent margin, a veritable landslide in a swing district that gave both former Presidents Obama and Trump 1-point wins in 2012 and 2016.

But the district is likely to change significantly in the coming months, as New Hampshire’s Republican-controlled legislature redraws district maps in conjunction with Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuNew Hampshire Gov. Sununu admitted to hospital with flu symptoms Hochul makes New York the 31st state to have had a female governor GOP sees Biden crises as boon for midterm recruitment MORE, also a Republican.