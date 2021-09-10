McCarthy-allied fundraising group helps Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Several Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Memo: Biden comes out punching on COVID-19 Ex-Kansas state rep charged with fraud of more than 0K in COVID-19 relief money Medicare trustees sound alarm, but progressives press ahead with irresponsible Medicare expansion MORE this year are getting a financial boost from a joint fundraising committee aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyGOP leader taking proxy voting fight to Supreme Court Capitol Police warning of potential for violence during rally backing rioters: report Capitol Police to brief congressional leaders on rally backing Jan. 6 rioters MORE (R-Calif.).

Take Back the House 2022 distributed money to GOP Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerCheney on challenger's Trump endorsement: 'Bring it' Trump endorses Cheney challenger Trump set to back attorney in primary challenge to Cheney MORE (Wash.), John Katko John Michael KatkoBipartisan House group introduces legislation to set term limit for key cyber leader Hillicon Valley — Industry groups want more time to report cybersecurity incidents Hillicon Valley — Industry groups want more time to report cybersecurity incidents MORE (N.Y.), Peter Meijer Peter MeijerGOP lawmaker says he did not threaten US Embassy staff in Tajikistan GOP lawmaker threatened officials while trying to enter Afghanistan: report House lawmakers introduce bill to increase special immigrant visa cap by 10K for Afghan partners MORE (Mich.), David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee Progressives nearly tank House Democrats' Capitol security bill MORE (Calif.) and Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonCheney on challenger's Trump endorsement: 'Bring it' Trump endorses Cheney challenger Trump set to back attorney in primary challenge to Cheney MORE (Mich.) during the first six months of 2021, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings. Each lawmaker received roughly $100,000.

Additionally, McCarthy’s leadership PAC, Majority Committee PAC, contributed $10,000 to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezTrump endorses GOP challenger to Upton over impeachment vote The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by AT&T - Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law stand Trump endorses challenger to Herrera Beutler over impeachment vote MORE (R-Ohio) in late March.

CNN, which first detailed the contributions, reported Friday that McCarthy and his allies have also reached out to Trump and his advisers to urge that the former president not get involved in the 2022 midterm primaries for Valadao and Katko.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy’s office and Trump's team for comment.

Trump has recently endorsed GOP challengers to Upton and Herrera Beutler.

Republicans would have to net at least six seats to win back the House next year.

Among the Republicans who did not receive fundraising from either McCarthy’s leadership PAC or the joint fundraising committee are Reps. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerSupreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers Klobuchar points to Texas abortion law in discussing potential Breyer retirement Sunday shows - Biden domestic agenda, Texas abortion law dominate MORE (Ill.) and Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden increases vaccine requirement for federal workers Cheney on challenger's Trump endorsement: 'Bring it' Trump endorses Cheney challenger MORE (Wyo.) — the only two GOP members to both vote for impeachment and serve on a select committee to investigate the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.