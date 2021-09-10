Harris to hold fundraiser for McAuliffe ahead of Virginia governor's race

Vice President Harris will head to Virginia next week to fundraise for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, according to the former governor's campaign.

Harris's visit to Virginia next week will mark her second campaign stop this month. The vice president campaigned with California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCalifornia legislature passes bill banning certain police holds Former California senator prods Feinstein to consider retirement Biden to stump for Newsom on Monday during western swing MORE (D) in the Golden State on Wednesday ahead of the state's recall vote Tuesday.

The vice president is the latest high-profile figure to fundraise in the Old Dominion's governor's race. Last week, former President Clinton held a fundraiser for McAuliffe in upstate New York, while former Virginia governor and current Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerBlinken to testify before Senate panel next week on Afghanistan Businesses want Congress to support safe, quality jobs — so do nearly all Americans House committee votes to temporarily postpone Space Command relocation MORE (D) fundraised for McAuliffe last month. President Biden Joe BidenKentucky state lawmakers vote to scrap school mask mandate Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate RNC vows to sue over Biden vaccine, testing mandate MORE campaigned for McAuliffe at a rally in Northern Virginia in July.

On the Republican side, former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDoes Pence really call his wife 'mother'? Aide says it's 'a myth that drives me crazy' Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia Spotlight turns to GOP's McCarthy in Jan. 6 probe MORE, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyTrump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia Miami mayor on possible White House bid: I think people are 'thirsting' for a 'next-generation candidate' Bill Clinton fundraises for Terry McAuliffe in upstate New York MORE, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoPompeo endorses Kansas AG Schmidt in gubernatorial race Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia Biden and Blinken must end diplomatic failures MORE have hit the trail for Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.

In Virginia, the election is set to kick into high gear next week with the first general election debate taking place Thursday and early voting starting Friday in Virginia.

Most polls show McAuliffe leading Youngkin, but a poll released this week from the right-leaning WPA Intelligence showed the former businessman and the former governor tied at 48 percent in a head-to-head matchup.

McAuliffe's campaign blasted out a fundraising email through the Democratic Party of Virginia on Friday, highlighting the urgency of the poll.

"We can't let Youngkin pull ahead and that starts with making sure Terry and Democrats across the commonwealth have the resources to fight back," the note read.