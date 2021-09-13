House Democrats' campaign group reports record August fundraising

House Democrats' campaign group announced on Monday that it raked in $10 million last month, the most money it has ever raised in August in a year that does not feature a national election.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said that $6.6 million of its August haul came from nearly 250,000 grassroots donors.

More than $1 million reportedly came from other Democratic campaign accounts. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi 'deeply concerned' about alleged Saudi torture of aid worker Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Pelosi If another 9/11 happened in a divided 2021, could national unity be achieved again? MORE’s (D-Calif.) Victory Fund transferred the largest amount, totaling nearly $800,000.

The group said its fundraising intake last month exceeded its August 2019 numbers — the last year without a national election — by more than $2.8 million.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said it does not yet have its August fundraising numbers, according to The Associated Press, which first reported on the August fundraising numbers.

The GOP group trailed its Democratic counterpart in July fundraising, $7 million to $11.3 million, the AP noted.

In the second quarter of 2021 ending on June 30, however, the NRCC hauled in nearly $10 million more than the Democratic committee: $45.4 million to $36.5 million.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the DCCC, said the party’s fundraising was boosted by congressional Republicans opposing the COVID-19 relief bill, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and voting and abortion laws that were approved in state legislatures throughout the country.

“Our grassroots support is proof positive the American people believe in protecting a woman’s right to make choices about her own body, defending our democracy from attacks by insurrectionists, and want to protect the health and economic progress Democrats delivered,” Maloney said in a statement.

The August fundraising numbers from the Democratic campaign arm come as Washington and the entire country look toward the 2022 midterm elections, when lawmakers will go head to head in both chambers to keep or secure the majorities. After that, heads will turn to the 2024 presidential election.

The Hill has reached out to the NRCC for more information on their August fundraising numbers.

Updated at 10:09 a.m.