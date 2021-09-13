Trump endorses backer of election fraud claims for Arizona secretary of state

Former President Trump endorsed Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem (R) for Arizona secretary of state, backing a key supporter of his voter fraud claims to oversee the Grand Canyon State’s elections.

In a statement endorsing Finchem, which was disseminated by the former president’s leadership PAC, Trump specifically cited Finchem’s backing of his election fraud claims and touted the state lawmaker as a supporter of his agenda.

“Mark was willing to say what few others had the courage to say. In addition to his incredibly powerful stance on the massive Voter Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, he is strong on Crime, Borders, our currently under siege Second Amendment, and loves our Military and our Vets. Mark will also be fighting hard for further Tax and Regulation Cuts,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mark Finchem has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will never let the people of Arizona down!” Trump added.

Finchem has centered much of his campaign on the need to restore “election integrity,” with a statement on the homepage of his website reading that he “knew something was very wrong with our elections process.” He’s also backed lawsuits from the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee in Arizona alleging fraud following the 2020 election.

Footage uncovered in June also showed Finchem outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, during which pro-Trump rioters ransacked the Capitol and unsuccessfully sought to halt Congress’s certification of President Biden Joe BidenSocial media making political polarization worse: report Biden and UK's Johnson to meet for talks this month: report Toyota, Honda knock union-made EV incentive in Dems' spending package MORE’s victory.

“Thank you, President Trump for your endorsement. You are leading the way on restoring election integrity. I am truly honored to be recognized for the hard work I put in and will continue to do to restore the integrity of our elections,” Finchem said in a tweet thanking Trump for his support.

Thank you, President Trump for your endorsement. You are leading the way on restoring election integrity. I am truly honored to be recognized for the hard work I put in and will continue to do to restore the integrity of our elections. https://t.co/PZa727r60E — Mark Finchem for AZ Secretary of State (@RealMarkFinchem) September 13, 2021

The endorsement for Finchem lands in a state that emerged as a focal point for Trump’s campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential race. Republicans in the Arizona state Senate have launched an election audit, though the process has come under bipartisan criticism.

Finchem is running against at least three other Republicans in the GOP primary, while state Rep. Reginald Bolding and Marine veteran Adrian Fontes are running in the Democratic primary. Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, is running for the open governor’s seat in Arizona in 2022.