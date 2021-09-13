Biden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall

President Biden Joe BidenBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' Biden looks to climate to sell economic agenda Family of American held hostage by Taliban urges administration to fire Afghanistan peace negotiator MORE on Monday made a closing case for California voters to reject a recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' Biden looks to climate to sell economic agenda California wildfire forces more evacuations as Biden prepares to visit state MORE (D), warning a "Trump clone" could replace him if the effort succeeds.

Biden rallied alongside Newsom in Long Beach, Calif., on the eve of the recall vote. The president warned hundreds of supporters that a recall would have catastrophic consequences for the pandemic, climate change, workers rights and the treatment of women.

"California, I’m not sure you know it, but if you didn’t know it you should. The eyes of the nation — this is not hyperbole — the eyes of the nation are on California," Biden said.

Introducing Biden, Newsom took repeated shots at Republican candidate Larry Elder, a conservative radio host who has emerged from a pack of GOP contenders as the leading potential replacement should the recall succeed.

Biden never explicitly named Elder, but the president repeatedly compared him to former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' On The Money: House Democrats cut back Biden tax hikes Abortion providers warn of 'chaos' if Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade MORE, calling him "the closest thing to a Trump clone that I’ve ever seen in your state."

"You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you’ll get Donald Trump," Biden said. "It’s not a joke. A Republican governor blocking progress on COVID-19 who is also anti-woman, anti-worker, a climate denier, who doesn’t believe in choice. The choice should be absolutely clear."

A University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times and released last week showed 60 percent of California voters would reject the recall, while just 39 percent say they will support removing Newsom from office.

That gap has widened substantially since late July, when just 50 percent said they would vote to retain Newsom and 47 percent said they would vote to oust him a year before his term expires.

Biden became the latest Democratic leader to campaign for Newsom. The governor has appeared in recent days alongside Vice President Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' Democrats seize momentum as California recall nears finish line By defeating Newsom recall, pro-choice women would send a powerful message MORE (D-Mass.) Former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' Overnight Defense & National Security — Congress begins Afghanistan grilling Connolly rips Wilson over 'you lie' during Blinken hearing MORE recorded a video message in support of Newsom for the campaign.

California voters first must vote on the question of whether to recall Newsom, who has been targeted by Republicans over pandemic policies in particular. If a majority of voters vote "yes," Newsom will be recalled and the candidate receiving the highest percentage of votes will become the next governor.

The president on Monday urged California Democrats to turn out in force and not take the result for granted in a state where registered Democrats widely outnumber registered Republicans.

Millions of voters have already cast ballots via early voting and mail-in voting, leading to questions over why Biden waited until the last possible day to visit California in support of Newsom.

"The president of the United States ... they do several things at the same time," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-PierreBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' House Democrats take step back from Biden on tax hikes The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Man with machete, swastika outside DNC HQ ahead of weekend Jan. 6 rally MORE told reporters earlier Monday. "But I'm not going to go into any reasoning why he's going now instead of two, three weeks ago."