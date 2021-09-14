Former US attorney enters race for governor in Pennsylvania

Former U.S. attorney Bill McSwain entered the Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial race Monday, touting himself as a conservative champion in the marquee contest.

McSwain, a former top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia during the Trump administration, tore into the restrictions Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfHarris in Shanksville honors heroism, courage of Flight 93 passengers LIVE COVERAGE: Ways and Means begins Day 2 on .5T package The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by AT&T - Defiant Biden defends US exit from Afghanistan MORE (D) put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf is term-limited and will not be running for reelection next year.

“I’ll fight to restore the freedoms that Gov. Tom Wolf has taken away. We will have no forced closings and no state dictates on how Pennsylvanians live their lives. Tom Wolf suffocated our economy, stifled entrepreneurship and paid people more not to work,” he said in a launch video.

As a Republican Candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, I will never stop fighting for the hard working families of our great state. I will show up and stand up for you, your family, and your freedom! I hope you'll join me pic.twitter.com/k11Dlh8AYe — Bill McSwain (@McSwainPA) September 13, 2021

McSwain also leaned heavily on his law enforcement background and touted his association with former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' On The Money: House Democrats cut back Biden tax hikes Abortion providers warn of 'chaos' if Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade MORE, stating that he will be a staunch ally of local and state officers.

“I’ll support our police and bring back the rule of law. I’ll never cut police funding and will stand up to those who try,” he said. “As President Trump’s U.S. attorney, I put criminals and corrupt politicians in jail. I put rioters, looters and arsonists where they belong – behind bars.”

McSwain has also been a supporter of Trump’s election fraud claims, writing a letter to the former president saying the Department of Justice had interfered with his efforts to probe election fraud claims. Former Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrFamilies of 9/11 victims hope for answers about Saudi involvement in attacks House panel, Commerce Department reach agreement on census documents House panel tees up Trump executive privilege fight in Jan. 6 probe MORE, McSwain’s boss during his time as U.S. attorney, has batted those claims down.

McSwain is just one of several Republicans who has declared or expressed interest in a gubernatorial bid, including former Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden wants Congress to pass abortion bill, pushes for Mideast cease-fire Ex-GOP Rep. Lou Barletta launches bid for Pennsylvania governor Republicans vie for Trump's mantle in Pa. Senate primary MORE, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, State Sen. Dan Laughlin and State Sen. Scott Martin.

Democrats have largely coalesced behind state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the race.

The governor’s race is expected to be one of the nation’s most hotly contested gubernatorial elections.

Pennsylvania is already a key swing state, and Republicans are especially eager to flip the governor’s mansion since they already control the state legislature and would have complete control over Pennsylvania’s government with a win.