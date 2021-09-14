Trump announces endorsement in GOP race to replace Crist in Florida

Former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' On The Money: House Democrats cut back Biden tax hikes Abortion providers warn of 'chaos' if Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade MORE on Tuesday announced his endorsement of Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna in the GOP primary for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristGOP leader taking proxy voting fight to Supreme Court DeSantis and Abbott test negative for competence and compassion Florida nonprofit founder launches bid to replace Crist in Congress MORE (D).

“Anna Paulina Luna is a great fighter who is running for Congress in Florida. She is an Air Force veteran who puts America First, unlike her RINO opponents,” Trump said in a statement, using an acronym for "Republican in name only."

Luna is joined by fellow Republicans Audrey Henson and Amanda Makki in seeking the GOP nomination for Crist's seat.

Luna won the Republican primary last year, earning praise from Trump, before losing to Crist in the general election.

"Anna is committed to strong borders, serving our Veterans, and ensuring Florida's beautiful coastlines are protected. This is an important race because it is 'key' to taking back the House. Anna is a warrior, she is a winner, and it's time for all America First Republicans to unite behind her strong campaign," Trump said on Tuesday.

“Anna has my complete and total endorsement,” he added.

Crist is vacating his seat to mount a gubernatorial bid to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Crist was governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011 as a member of the Republican Party. He became a Democrat in 2012.

Several Democrats are vying for the party's nomination in the Florida's 13th Congressional District, including some state representatives.