Live coverage: California voters to decide Newsom's fate

Bernie Sanders weighs in
9:10 p.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) defended Newsom’s tenure in the governor’s mansion on Tuesday night, just hours before polls close in the state’s recall election.
“I think in California the governor has done his best, done well and I think the people will respond accordingly,” Sanders told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
“The truth is that California does not need a right-wing governor, Republican governor,” he added. “Historically [California has] been in recent years one of the most progressive states in the United States and I think the people want it to stay that way.”
Sanders, who cut an ad on Newsom’s behalf last month, said that the recall effort was being driven by deep-seated frustration in California and across the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and lingering economic troubles.
Newsom and Elder look to turn out voters last minute
8:54 p.m.
Newsom and Elder are urging last-minute holdouts to go vote in the final hours before polls close.
CALIFORNIA — polls are OPEN until 8pm.— Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' Biden looks to climate to sell economic agenda California wildfire forces more evacuations as Biden prepares to visit state MORE (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2021
Find your polling place here: https://t.co/XlF6WVh2yE
California - vote YES by 8pm.— Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 15, 2021
This is it. Our chance to stop the decline and turn our state around.
VOTE YES.
Earlier in the day, Newsom also got some online help from Biden and Harris, both of whom have joined the governor on the campaign trail in recent days.
California, the eyes of the nation are on you. Vote NO on the recall before polls close at 8pm to keep @GavinNewsom as governor and keep moving our country forward. pic.twitter.com/uV4UbFsSBF— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2021
Governor @GavinNewsom is a leader who always speaks the truth on behalf of all people. He fights for working people, organized labor, women, and Dreamers. So much is at stake in the California recall election. Vote NO on the recall to keep him in office. pic.twitter.com/cHDr3W48o4— Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisAustralia's COVID overreaction could come to US China to give 3 million vaccine doses to Vietnam Harris in Shanksville honors heroism, courage of Flight 93 passengers MORE (@KamalaHarris) September 14, 2021
The involvement of Biden, Harris and a handful of other national Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' Democrats seize momentum as California recall nears finish line By defeating Newsom recall, pro-choice women would send a powerful message MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy KlobucharAmy KlobucharThis week: Democrats kick off chaotic fall with Biden's agenda at stake Breyer says term limits would 'make life easier for me' Hillicon Valley —Apple is not a monopoly, judge rules MORE (D-Minn.), underscores the extent to which the recall election has been nationalized – a strategy that appears to have worked well for Newsom in recent weeks.
Democrats see early advantage in returned ballots
8:15 p.m.
Tuesday may be Election Day in California, but voters in the Golden State have already been casting their ballots for weeks.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ballots were mailed to all of California’s active voters ahead of the recall. Many of those ballots have trickled into election offices in recent weeks, and some are arriving as late as today. Many Californians have also chosen to vote in person.
The mail-in ballots received ahead of Election Day skew heavily Democratic, and they’ll be among the first to appear in the vote count. That means early results could show an overwhelming rejection of the recall.
As Ryan Matsumoto, a contributing analyst for Inside Elections, notes, Democrats’ early vote advantage in the recall appears even bigger than their advantage in the 2020 presidential election.
California Returned Ballots Update:— Ryan Matsumoto (@ryanmatsumoto1) September 14, 2021
11/3/20 - 49.86% D / 25.05% R / 25.09% I
9/14/21 - 51.43% D / 25.84% R / 22.73% I
A party registration shift from D+24.81% to D+25.59%.
Looks like the early vote is even stronger for Democrats than it was in 2020.
The next batch of ballots to be counted will be those cast on Election Day. Those votes are expected to be more Republican, and could show the recall narrowing a bit.
California voters have until Tuesday, however, to have their mail-in ballots postmarked. Those ballots will be received later on and eventually counted, though that could take some time.
Voters head to polls
7:42 p.m. ET
Californians are readying a verdict on Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) with a vote that will determine whether he’ll get to keep his job.
The recall election is being conducted mostly by mail, but that didn’t stop many Californians from voting in person on Tuesday. Polls are set to close at 8 p.m. PT, or 11 p.m. ET.
There are two questions on the ballot: whether Newsom should be recalled and, if so, who should replace him. There are 46 candidates vying to become the next governor should Newsom lose his job, but conservative radio host Larry Elder has emerged as the clear front-runner in that race.
Still, Newsom appears more likely to keep his job than not. Recent polling shows most Californians rejecting the recall effort, and early turnout numbers lean heavily Democratic.
That’s not to say Newsom’s fate is secure. Polling in the last California recall election in 2003 that saw the ouster of former Gov. Gray Davis (D) was off by several points. Heading into Tuesday, however, Newsom’s lead appeared large enough to weather a major polling error.
The recall also has major national political undertones. Newsom and his allies have sought to cast the election as an attempted power grab by Republicans, warning that a successful recall would amount to a victory for former President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' On The Money: House Democrats cut back Biden tax hikes Abortion providers warn of 'chaos' if Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade MORE.
Newsom has also brought in a handful of high-profile national Democrats to campaign for him in recent weeks, including most recently President BidenJoe BidenBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' Biden looks to climate to sell economic agenda Family of American held hostage by Taliban urges administration to fire Afghanistan peace negotiator MORE, who stumped for Newsom on Monday.
Meanwhile, Trump and Elder have raised false allegations of fraud and malfeasance in the recall election, echoing the former president’s baseless claims about the 2020 election.