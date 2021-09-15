Democrat Michelle Wu advances in Boston mayoral election

Preliminary results in the Boston mayoral runoff election showed city councilor Michelle Wu (D) securing the top spot, with fellow Democratic councilor Annissa Essaibi George polling in second as the potential pick to face off against her in November.

While The Associated Press reported that the race for the No. 2 spot was too close to call early Wednesday, two additional candidates, acting Mayor Kim Janey (D) and city councilor Andrea Campbell (D), both conceded late Tuesday.

Essaibi George also asserted that she had secured enough support to challenge Wu on the Nov. 2 ballot in the race for the office formerly held by Marty Walsh Marty WalshBiden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates Biden seeks to build Democratic support among unions Biden hails unions: 'Worker power is essential' MORE (D), who stepped down as mayor upon his appointment as President Biden Joe BidenNewsom easily beats back recall effort in California Second senior official leaving DHS in a week Top Republican: General told senators he opposed Afghanistan withdrawal MORE’s Labor secretary.

The fifth candidate in the initial stage of the Boston mayoral election, which does not include party primaries, was John Barros (D), the city’s former economic development chief, though he trailed well behind the four female candidates in preliminary results.

Wu, who has been endorsed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTop Republican: General told senators he opposed Afghanistan withdrawal Live coverage: California voters to decide Newsom's fate Democrats draw red lines in spending fight MORE (D), told a crowd of supporters Tuesday evening, “I’m overjoyed that we are confident we’ve made the top two and are moving on to the final election,” according to the AP.

Wu pointed out that the five candidates in the election were people of color, adding, “I just want to take a moment to honor and thank this historic field of candidates, an amazing moment for the City of Boston.”

The city councilor also shared her appreciation for supporters on Twitter late Tuesday evening, writing, “Today, you turned out on the doors, on the phones, on the streets, & at the polls to make your voices heard.”

“This is about delivering bold change—realizing just how much our challenges & dreams are intertwined,” she continued. “I couldn't be more grateful for your support.”

Meanwhile, the AP reported that Essaibi George told supporters that while every vote had yet to be counted, “it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate.”

“I am so grateful to you showing up not just tonight but showing up for the last eight months,” she added.

Janey, who earlier this year became the first Black person and first woman to serve as Boston’s mayor in an acting capacity, said in a statement Tuesday, “I want to congratulate Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George on their victories this evening,”

“This was a spirited and historic race, and I wish them both luck in the final election,” she added.

Janey received backlash last month after she made comments comparing requirements for people to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to the "birtherism" conspiracy theory, as well as showing one’s papers during slavery and the Jim Crow era.

Following intense criticism, the acting mayor issued a statement saying that "hurdles facing communities of color with lower vaccination rates" should not be excuses to not getting vaccinated, but added city officials "must consider our shared history as we work to ensure an equitable public health and economic recovery."