Georgia businesswoman launches primary challenge against Greene

A Georgia businesswoman launched a primary challenge against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) on Wednesday, with hopes of ousting the conservative firebrand who has made waves during her first year in office.

Jennifer Strahan, a self-described political outsider and “no nonsense conservative,” said she is waging a bid for the House because Georgia’s 14th District “deserves a representative who is focused on serving, not being a celebrity.”

In her announcement video, Strahan said she is not a politician or a celebrity, adding, “I don’t want to be either.”

She said she is “tired of out-of-touch people in Washington putting what's good for themselves ahead of what's good for our country. ”

Strahan in a statement said her district has been “left without a real advocate or even a single seat on a congressional committee,” adding “we deserve better.”

The lower chamber voted in February to strip Greene of her committee assignments after she endorsed conspiracy theories, racist principles and violence against Democratic politicians.

The resolution was passed largely along party lines, but 11 Republicans did buck their party to strip Greene of her assignments.

Greene, an ardent supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpNewsom touts victory over recall as rejection of 'Trumpism' Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California Second senior official leaving DHS in a week MORE, has since been vocal about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, at times referring to individuals arrested following the riot as “political prisoners.”

Strahan, in her announcement video, said she is running to defend Trump’s policies, control the cost of living and hold “the Biden administration and the radical left accountable for their failures.”

Greene entered Congress in January of this year after winning the election to fill the seat vacated by former GOP Rep. Tom Graves John (Tom) Thomas GravesLobbying world Greene's future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting McConnell says Taylor Greene's embrace of conspiracy theories a 'cancer' MORE (Ga.). Her November victory followed a win in the GOP primary runoff in August.

Mark Clay, a Republican, has also filed to run for the House in Georgia’s 14th District, according to the Rome News-Tribune.

Four Democrats are also in the race to oust Greene: Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, Marcus Flower, Holly McCormack and Lateefah Conner, according to the News-Tribune.

Strahan is the founder of J. Osley & Co, a national advisory firm that works with health care organizations to establish solutions for patient care and system sustainability. She has also served in leadership positions within the health care industry.

The Hill reached out to Greene for comment.