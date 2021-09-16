Pence aiming to raise $18M ahead of possible 2024 run: report

Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWoodward book: Quayle advised Pence he had 'no flexibility' in overturning election Overnight Health Care — Departing FDA vaccine regulators argue against COVID-19 booster shots GOP sees Biden vaccine mandates as energizing issue for midterms MORE is aiming to raise $18 million ahead of a possible 2024 presidential run, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Pence’s nonprofit group launched in April, Advancing American Freedom, is comprised of former White House members and other Pence allies. It has spent $60,000 already to promote its efforts.

The source said donors were asked to help the group reach its $18 million goal at a retreat in Jackson, Wyo.

The money raised can be used for pre-campaign travel and polling if Pence decides to enter the 2024 race, according to Axios.

Pence is among a number of prominent Republicans considering a 2024 run who risk a collision with former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Sen. Heller to run for Nevada governor Overnight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley becomes lightning rod on right MORE should they officially enter the race.

The former vice president alienated many Trump supporters when he fulfilled his role of certifying the electoral votes for President Biden Joe BidenOvernight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Democrats hope Biden can flip Manchin and Sinema On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Democrats advance tax plan through hurdles MORE's 2020 victory.

During the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, some protesters called for Pence to be killed for refusing Trump’s request to block the certification of ballots.

Pence has recently been making speaking appearances and even started a podcast with the conservative Young Americans for Freedom group.

The Hill has reached out to Advancing American Freedom for comment.