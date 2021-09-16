Letitia James holding private talks on running for New York governor: report

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has been holding private talks with advisers and supporters about the possibility of a gubernatorial run, CNBC reported.

James, who led the investigation into sexual harassment claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoGovernors brace for 2022 after year in pandemic spotlight Tucker Carlson says he lies when 'I'm really cornered or something' Judge blocks NY state vaccine mandate for medical workers MORE (D), has been looking into whether she would have the backing of previous donors and supporters if she were to enter the 2022 New York governor's race, according to CNBC.

Luis Miranda Jr., a political consultant and father of Lin Manuel-Miranda, has been one of the people working to gauge interest in a potential James run, CNBC reported. Miranda previously served as a lead consultant for James when she successfully ran for New York City public advocate.

James' name recognition has significantly increased as a result of her work in recent years. In addition to her investigation into Cuomo, James has also been investigating the Trump Organization and last year moved to sue the National Rife Association. She has indicated to people who have recently spoken with her that she believes her recent work provides a solid foundation for a potential gubernatorial bid, CNBC reported.

A spokesperson from James' office declined comment.

James would join a potentially competitive field of Democratic candidates if she were to enter the race. Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulGovernors brace for 2022 after year in pandemic spotlight Judge blocks NY state vaccine mandate for medical workers Overnight Health Care — Departing FDA vaccine regulators argue against COVID-19 booster shots MORE (D), who succeeded Cuomo after he resigned following James' investigation, has said she would run for a full term in 2022, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has said he is considering running for governor. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioOcasio-Cortez defends attendance of Met Gala amid GOP uproar Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary Macy's to resume Thanksgiving Day Parade with masks, vaccines MORE (D) has also said he is not ruling out a gubernatorial bid.

An August survey, which asked likely Democratic primary voters whether they would support Hochul, James, de Blasio or someone else if the governor's race were held today, found that a majority of voters currently favor Hochul at 28 percent, with James slightly behind her at 24 percent. Five percent indicated they would support de Blasio.

James' attorney general campaign raised more than $1 million in the first half of 2021, according to CNBC.