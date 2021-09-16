Democrats launch Spanish-language hub to combat disinformation

Democrats are launching a Spanish-language hub to combat disinformation as the party seeks to mobilize Latino support.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the fundraising arm for House Democrats, announced the launch of “Juntos Together” on Thursday.

DCCC Executive Director Tim Persico said in a statement that the hub will give voters “never-before-seen access to digital resources, and prioritize Spanish-speaking voters by offering critical tools to help them counter disinformation directed at their communities, and promote Democratic accomplishments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, in which the Democrats are trying to hold on to their narrow House majority.

During the 2020 election, former Present Trump made greater inroads with Latino voters than he did in 2016, with the new support coming from Latinos in rural areas.

The hub, which comes in English and Spanish, offers colorful GIFs and other social media “shareables” that voters can post to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Some of the shareables blindly take aim at Republicans, with one GIF saying “Republicans Divide. Democrats Deliver.” Other shareables tout Democrat’s success in passing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the American Rescue Plan.

The hub also offers shareables touting efficacy of coronavirus vaccines, and even offering a phone number to find locations to get vaccinated.

The DCCC said hub will be directly on its website and will be regularly updated. It further said that nearly 50 of its organizing directors across the country will highlight Juntos Together in key districts that are critical to keeping the Democrat’s house majority.