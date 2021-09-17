Conservative group targets Spanberger, Luria in new ads ahead of reconcilation bill

The American Action Network released two ads targeting Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerOvernight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Meeks on being mistaken for a staffer: 'Glad I still blend in with the cool kids' How lawmakers aided the Afghan evacuation MORE (D) and Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaVirginia races offer an early preview of Democrats' midterm challenges House panel approves B boost for defense budget Overnight Defense & National Security — America's longest war ends MORE (D) on Friday, pressuring them to vote against against House Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar reconciliation package.

The two thirty-second spots, which will air for three weeks leading up to the vote in Virginia's second and seventh congressional districts, cite higher prices as a reason to not vote for the legislation.

The ads come as Republicans set their sights on Luria and Spanberger, who could face uphill reelection bids in the 2022 midterms.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday voted 24-19 to advance the $3.5 trillion package, with all Republicans and Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyDemocrats brace for toughest stretch yet with Biden agenda The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Industries for the Blind - What do Manchin and Sinema want? Democrats hope Biden can flip Manchin and Sinema MORE (D-Fla.) voting against the measure, which calls for raising taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations in order to pay for the investments in the bill.

Murphy, who also could face an uphill reelection bid, said that some of the tax and spending provisions in the package gave her "pause" and as a result she could not “vote for the bill at this early stage.”

But Murphy said she optimistic the final version of the package will “will be appropriately targeted and fiscally responsible—paid for by tax provisions that promote fairness but do not hurt working families.”

The House Budget Committee is now set to mark up the section of the legislation that the Ways and Means Committee approved, in addition to other parts drafted by other House panels.

House leadership is hoping to pass the legislation by the end of the month, but modifications and changes are expected to come up as party leaders seek to appease moderates and progressives in the party.