Trump endorses challenger in Michigan AG race

Former President Trump endorsed a Republican challenger in Michigan's election for the state attorney general in 2022.

In a statement released through his Save America PAC, Trump endorsed lawyer Matt DePerno in the race to replace Attorney General Dana Nessel (D).

DePerno “has defended the Constitution for 20 years, and has been on the front lines pursuing fair and accurate elections, as he relentlessly fights to reveal the truth about the Nov. 3rd Presidential Election Scam,” Trump said in the statement.

Trump further said that DePerno will “properly enforce the laws for everyone unlike what the out-of-control Radical Left Prosecutors are doing now.”

“He will always defend our under siege Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will restore Law and Order in the face of rampant and record-setting crime in Michigan,” Trump said. “Matt DePerno has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will never let you down!”

DePerno said on Twitter that he is “honored and humbled” to have Trump’s backing.

I am honored and humbled to have President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement for Michigan’s next Attorney General. https://t.co/k3dJd3Xjw2 — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) September 16, 2021

DePerno entered the attorney general’s race in July and is a staunch supporter of the former president's policies. The lawyer has previously backed Trump's unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was subject to widespread voter fraud.

DePerno represents a plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against Antrim County alleging that fraud had taken place in the area's election.

The county, which is traditionally Republican, garnered attention after initial results showed President Biden ahead of Trump by thousands of votes. Officials later admitted problems reporting the results, and Trump ultimately won the county by more than 3,700 votes.

The lawsuit, which Trump has called the “major Michigan Election Fraud case,” was dismissed in May.

Michigan was one of handful of key states that Biden won over Trump. Biden won just over 50 percent of the vote, compared to Trump’s 48 percent.

Also in the race to replace Nessel is state Rep. Ryan Berman (R), according to The Detroit News.