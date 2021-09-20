Democrats raise $12.2 million in August

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and its affiliated joint fundraising group raised $12.2 million in August and ended the month with nearly $68 million in the bank, a DNC spokesperson said.

The sizable August fundraising haul puts the DNC and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund’s total fundraising for 2021 at more than $110 million.

The DNC itself raised $9.9 million last month, the spokesperson confirmed. That marks the party’s best August for fundraising in a year without any regularly scheduled federal elections. The DNC pulled in just $4.35 million in August 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the DNC’s August haul came from small-dollar donations. About $5.2 million of the $9.9 million raised by the party last month was given by grassroots donors. In terms of online fundraising, the average donor gave just $22 to the DNC.

In all, the DNC’s grassroots fundraising program has pulled in $58.4 million so far this year.

Both the DNC and its GOP equivalent, the Republican National Committee (RNC), are slated to file their August fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Monday.

The RNC has not yet disclosed how much it raised last month, though it was already leading the DNC in cash on hand at the end of July when it reported having more than $79 million in the bank.

Both parties are racing to amass the biggest war chests possible ahead of what they expect to be a bruising 2022 midterm cycle. Democrats are clinging to ultra-narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate, and Republicans are bullish about their chances of recapturing control of Congress.