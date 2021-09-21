62 percent in Iowa disapprove of Biden, poll shows

Nearly two-thirds of Iowans disapprove of President Biden Joe BidenHouse clears bill to provide veterans with cost-of-living adjustment On The Money — Dems dare GOP to vote for shutdown, default To reduce poverty, stop burdening the poor: What Joe Manchin gets wrong about the child tax credit MORE’s job performance, according to a new Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll that shows the president’s approval dropping sharply since June.

Sixty-two percent of those surveyed say they disapprove of the job Biden is doing in the White House, compared to only 31 percent who give the president positive marks. Another 7 percent say they’re unsure about his job performance.

An earlier Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll conducted in June showed Biden’s approval hovering at 43 percent, with a slight majority — 52 percent — disapproving. The last time the poll showed Biden’s approval above water was in March.

The poll results out of the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state come amid a particularly difficult stretch for Biden.

COVID-19 cases have surged in recent months after a lull in new infections earlier in the summer. At the same time, the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has brought intense scrutiny to the White House and its handling of national security and foreign affairs.

In fact, only 22 percent of Iowa respondents say they approve of Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, while 66 percent disapprove. And when it comes to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, just 36 percent of Iowans approve, while 60 percent disapprove.

Biden’s current 31 percent approval rating among Iowans is lower than former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump takes shot at new GOP candidate in Ohio over Cleveland nickname GOP political operatives indicted over illegal campaign contribution from Russian national in 2016 On The Money — Dems dare GOP to vote for shutdown, default MORE’s worst score in the state. In December 2017, Trump’s approval in the Iowa poll dropped to 35 percent.

Despite voting twice for former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBill Maher, Isiah Thomas score over the NFL's playing of 'Black national anthem' Democrats confront 'Rubik's cube on steroids' White House debates vaccines for air travel MORE in 2008 and 2012, Iowa went for Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

The latest Iowa poll results could portend trouble for Democrats in 2022. The party is hoping to flip two GOP-held House seats in the state and maintain its grip on Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneBiden approval ratings drop in seven key congressional districts: GOP-aligned poll Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by the American Petroleum Institute — A warning shot on Biden's .5T plan 2024 GOP battleground takes shape in Iowa MORE (D).

Democrats are also eyeing the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyGrassley calls for federal prosecutor to probe botched FBI Nassar investigation Woman allegedly abused by Nassar after he was reported to FBI: 'I should not be here' Democrat rips Justice for not appearing at US gymnastics hearing MORE (R-Iowa), who has not yet said whether he will seek reelection next year.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll was conducted by Selzer & Co. and surveyed 805 Iowa adults from Sept. 12 to 15. It has a margin of sampling error of 3.5 percentage points.