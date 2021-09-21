Katie Hill launches effort to protect Democratic majority in House

Former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillKatie Hill says 'it would take a lot' to convince her to run again for House The tale of the last bipartisan unicorns Maher chides Democrats: We 'suck the fun out of everything' MORE (D-Calif.) launched a new effort on Tuesday to protect the Democratic majority in the House, backing 16 Democratic women running for reelection in next year's midterms.

Hill, in a video announcing the initiative, said that because of redistricting and Republican gerrymandering, Democrats are "at serious risk of losing the House in the midterms and losing everything that we've worked so hard for over the last few years."

"When I was elected in 2018, we took the majority by electing an incredible class of women. But now many of their seats are in jeopardy," she added.

Hill said Her Time — an organization she launched in February 2020 to elect women and young people — is backing 16 female Democratic lawmakers who are facing “some of the toughest races in the country.”

They are Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerConservative group targets Spanberger, Luria in new ads ahead of reconciliation bill Overnight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Meeks on being mistaken for a staffer: 'Glad I still blend in with the cool kids' MORE (Va.), Angie Craig (Minn.), Carolyn Bourdeaux (Ga.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneBiden approval ratings drop in seven key congressional districts: GOP-aligned poll Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by the American Petroleum Institute — A warning shot on Biden's .5T plan 2024 GOP battleground takes shape in Iowa MORE (Iowa), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinBiden approval ratings drop in seven key congressional districts: GOP-aligned poll House panel approves B boost for defense budget The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by AT&T - Biden tested by Afghanistan exit, Ida's wrath MORE (Mich.), Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensBiden approval ratings drop in seven key congressional districts: GOP-aligned poll More than 100 Democrats back legislation lowering Medicare eligibility age to 60 Anti-abortion group targets Democrats ahead of 2022 MORE (Mich.), Jahana HayesJahana HayesBipartisan lawmakers highlight COVID-19 impact on mental health, addiction Overnight Health Care: White House acknowledges it will fall short of July 4 vaccine goal | Fauci warns of 'localized surges' in areas with low vaccination rates | Senate Finance leader releases principles for lowering prescription drug prices The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Democrats await Manchin decision on voting rights bill MORE (Conn.), Katie Porter (Calif.), Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierOvernight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul - again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats ahead of midterms Cutting critical family support won't solve the labor crisis MORE (Wash.), Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodOvernight Hillicon Valley — Hacking goes global Report pushes for changes to diversify 'homogeneous' US cybersecurity workforce Biden's midterm strategies start to come into focus MORE (Ill.), Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathAnti-abortion group targets Democrats ahead of 2022 Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi Everytown recruiting gun violence survivors to run for office MORE (Ga.), Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillHouse panel approves B boost for defense budget Democrat unveils bill to allow only House members to serve as Speaker Six takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections MORE (N.J.), Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsRep. Tim Ryan becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case in Congress NY Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 in latest House breakthrough case Florida Democrat becomes latest breakthrough COVID-19 case in House MORE (Kan.), Susan Wild Susan WildMedicare should be able to negotiate drug prices — congressional leaders to allow it More than 100 Democrats back legislation lowering Medicare eligibility age to 60 The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by AT&T - Biden tested by Afghanistan exit, Ida's wrath MORE (Pa.) and Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (Nevada).

Hill said that, “terrifyingly,” if even one of those 16 lawmakers loses a race, Democrats are at risk of losing control of the House.

“I plan to spend the next year fighting to protect our Democratic majority and ensure that these amazing women leaders are able to continue to serve us in Congress,” she added.

She said HER Time is going to monitor the races and redistricting battles to “direct resources in real time to those who need it most, where your investment will make the biggest impact.”

Hill resigned from office in 2019 amid allegations that she had inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional and campaign staffers.

In June, she told "Axios on HBO" during an interview that "it would take a lot" to convince her to run for office in 2022.

“There's got to be a very compelling reason for me to want to do it. And we'll just have to see if that’s, that comes to be,” she added.

The 2022 stakes are also high in the Senate. Both parties are looking to gain seats in the upper chamber, which is split 50-50.