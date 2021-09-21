Republicans report cash advantage over Democrats as both rake in millions in August

Republicans reported holding cash advantages over Democrats at the end of August as the 2022 midterm cycle heats up.

The campaign arms for House and Senate Republicans and the Republican National Committee (RNC) all finished August with more cash in the bank than their Democratic counterparts, though both sides raised eye-popping sums last month, according to federal campaign finance reports.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) reported that it raised $6.5 million, spent $4.7 million and had $58.6 million cash on hand. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), its Democratic counterpart, hauled in more money, taking in $10.1 million and spending $6 million. But it finished August with $53.3 million in the bank.

On the Senate side, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) took in $8 million and spent $6.9 million, finishing August with $25.2 million going into September. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $6.1 million, spent $5.9 million and had $10.4 million cash on hand.

Republicans also enjoyed an advantage at the party committee level. The RNC raised $12.2 million, spent $16.7 million and finished August with $74.6 million on hand, while the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised $9.9 million, spent $10 million, and reported $67.8 million on hand.

The records for several of the bodies were the best for an off-year August, leading to pronouncements of their fundraising prowess.

“Voters know it will be a Republican Senate majority that will work to protect their families and hold Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse clears bill to provide veterans with cost-of-living adjustment On The Money — Dems dare GOP to vote for shutdown, default To reduce poverty, stop burdening the poor: What Joe Manchin gets wrong about the child tax credit MORE accountable for abandoning hardworking Americans everywhere,” NRSC Chair Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said in a statement last week after the group’s fundraising was first announced.

“While extremist House Republicans whip up dangerous and deadly conspiracies, even encouraging Americans to consume horse dewormer over taking life-saving vaccines, Democrats are fully focused on delivering for the people and the voters know it,” added DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.).

The figures, which underscore the significant national interest in the midterm elections, come in just after Labor Day, the unofficial start of the 2022 campaign cycle.

Democrats are clinging on to narrow majorities in both the House and Senate and face headwinds in keeping both chambers.

Republicans need only to flip a small handful of seats to win back the House, and redistricting alone may net them enough gains to take the majority. Meanwhile, the GOP must net just one seat in the Senate to take over the upper chamber.

Republicans also have history on their side, given that the party out of the White House typically gains seats in the first midterm election of a new administration.