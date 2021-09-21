Poll from conservative group shows tight governor's race in Virginia

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) holds a narrow lead over his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin six weeks out from the state's gubernatorial election, according to a new poll conducted for the conservative group the Presidential Coalition.

The survey, which was conducted by former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayPsaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards Defense & National Security: The post-airlift evacuation struggle Conway and Spicer fire back at White House over board resignation requests MORE, found McAuliffe leading with 46 percent of respondents, with Youngkin at 42 percent. Another 10 percent said they were undecided, according to the survey.

Polls have shown a tightening race in the Old Dominion as early voters head to the polls. A Washington Post-Schar School survey released on Friday showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin by three points, 50 percent to 47 percent among likely voters. The poll had a plus or minus 4.5 percentage point margin of error.

However, other polls have indicated a wider gap, including a Virginia Commonwealth University survey released on Monday showing McAuliffe leading 43 percent to 34 percent among likely voters. That poll has a 6.93 percent margin of error for likely voters.

Last week marked one of the busiest weeks yet in the campaign, with McAuliffe and Youngkin meeting face-to-face on the debate stage for the first time on Thursday and early voting kicking off on Friday.

The poll conducted by Conway was commissioned by former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie. It was conducted on Sept. 17-19 among 700 voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.