McAuliffe calls on child care providers to require coronavirus vaccines for employees in Virginia

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe called on child care providers in the state to require the coronavirus vaccine for their employees on Wednesday.

The announcement, which was released exclusively to The Hill, is the latest call from the former governor to mandate vaccines in various sectors in the state.

“The only way we are going to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain our strong economy, and keep children safe is by making sure every eligible Virginian is vaccinated," McAuliffe said. "That is why today I am calling on child care providers to require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19."

McAuliffe has already called on all of the state's employers to require employees to get vaccinated. Earlier this month, McAuliffe called on all nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential facilities serving seniors in Virginia to mandate vaccines for employees. Last month, he called on colleges and universities in the state to require vaccines for students and staff.

Vaccine rhetoric has played a major role in the discourse surrounding the campaign. While McAuliffe has called for a number of vaccine mandates, Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin has said he believes the decision to get the vaccine is a personal one. Youngkin has urged individuals to get vaccinated.

The issue was front and center at last week's general election debate, where Youngkin called on McAuliffe to do a public service announcement to "encourage all the Virginians to get the vaccine."

McAuliffe hit back, saying "PSAs aren't going to get you anything."

"I am for requiring, mandate vaccinations. He's not," the former governor said.

Virginia's Department of Health reported more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.