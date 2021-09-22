Whitmer trailing GOP challenger by 6 points in Michigan governor race: poll

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerMichigan GOP governor hopeful says he would support state abortion ban: recording Democratic senator requests tech company policies on extremist content Governors brace for 2022 after year in pandemic spotlight MORE (D) trails former Detroit Police Chief James Craig by 6 points in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a poll released this week.

The survey from the GOP-leaning Trafalgar Group shows Craig, a Republican, leading Whitmer 50.4 percent to 44.4 percent among likely general election voters. Another 5.2 percent of respondents remain undecided.

Craig, who retired as Detroit police chief in June after nearly eight years on the job, announced his campaign for governor earlier this month at the urging of top Michigan Republicans.

He’s one of nine Republicans vying to oust Whitmer, who has drawn the ire of the right for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in her state.

An EPIC-MRA poll of the race released last month before Craig formally launched his campaign showed him running even with Whitmer, notching 44 percent support to her 45 percent.

Trafalgar Group, an Atlanta-based firm founded by veteran Republican strategist Robert Cahaly, made a name for itself in 2016 when its polls correctly portended former President Trump Donald TrumpUN meeting with US, France canceled over scheduling issue Trump sues NYT, Mary Trump over story on tax history McConnell, Shelby offer government funding bill without debt ceiling MORE’s victory at a time when most surveys showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP political operatives indicted over illegal campaign contribution from Russian national in 2016 Clinton lawyer's indictment reveals 'bag of tricks' Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty MORE prevailing.

Last year, however, Trafalgar Group’s polls showed Trump leading President Biden Joe BidenUN meeting with US, France canceled over scheduling issue Schumer moves to break GOP blockade on Biden's State picks GOP Rep. Cawthorn likens vaccine mandates to 'modern-day segregation' MORE in the run up to the 2020 election in key states, including Michigan. Biden ultimately carried Michigan by nearly 3 percentage points.

The Trafalgar Group poll surveyed 1,097 likely general election voters in Michigan from Sept. 13-15. It has a margin of sampling error of +/-2.96 percentage points.