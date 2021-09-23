Trump to ramp up travel schedule, head back to Mar-a-Lago, adviser says

Former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpUkraine's president compares UN to 'a retired superhero' Collins to endorse LePage in Maine governor comeback bid Heller won't say if Biden won election MORE is poised to ramp up his travel schedule ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as he also makes a seasonal return to living in Florida, according to his former campaign manager and senior adviser Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiBiden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards Trump budget chief refuses to resign from Naval Academy board Trump super PAC promoting Susan Wright ahead of Texas House runoff MORE.

Trump is set to head to Georgia on Saturday before traveling to Iowa early next month for a rally in the crucial first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state.

"You're going to see Donald Trump on the road on a much more regular basis," Lewandowski told Fox News.

Trump has intensified his campaign activity in recent weeks as he looks to remain a Republican kingmaker in next year’s midterms and eyes a potential 2024 comeback presidential bid.

He’s already held rallies in battleground states like Florida and Ohio since leaving office, all the while meeting with Republican candidates and handing out endorsements to loyalists and backers of the "Big Lie" that he won the 2020 election

Lewandowski also told Fox News that Trump is preparing to relocate once again to Mar-a-Lago from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he tends to spend his summers.

“The season is starting to open down there," Lewandowski said. "You are going to see a complete rush of candidates going down to the Mar-a-Lago area to do fundraising, to be near the president, to talk to him, to get his advice and counsel.”

The move follows a long-established pattern for Trump of spending his winters in Palm Beach and his summers in New Jersey, when the Florida heat is particularly oppressive.