Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states.



The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden Joe BidenFighter jet escorts aircraft that entered restricted airspace during UN gathering Julian Castro knocks Biden administration over refugee policy FBI investigating alleged assault on Fort Bliss soldier at Afghan refugee camp MORE’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump Donald TrumpJulian Castro knocks Biden administration over refugee policy Overnight Energy & Environment — League of Conservation Voters — Climate summit chief says US needs to 'show progress' on environment Five takeaways from Arizona's audit results MORE by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.



Still, Republicans in other states that helped Biden clinch the presidency have initiated their own Arizona-style election reviews in the face of pressure from Trump and his allies, who continue to insist without evidence that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread fraud and systemic irregularities.





