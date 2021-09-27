House GOP campaign arm ties vulnerable Democrats to Biden in new ad campaign

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee on Monday launched their first paid media campaign of the 2022 midterm cycle attacking President Biden Joe BidenPelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Pressure grows to cut diplomatic red tape for Afghans left behind President Biden is making the world a more dangerous place MORE.

The ads tie 17 vulnerable House Democrats to the president as House Democrats grapple with passing a $3.5 trillion package to expand social safety net programs.

The NRCC took particular aim in the ads at the $3.5 trillion package, highlighting the tax increases that will pay for the legislation's provisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prices are going up, paychecks are going down," a narrator says. The ad goes on to accuse Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNorth Dakota Republican latest House breakthrough COVID-19 case Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Cheney says a lot of GOP lawmakers have privately encouraged her fight against Trump MORE (D-Calif.), and the vulnerable Democrats of making “things worse with the biggest tax hike in decades.”

While a number of moderate Democrats have taken issue with the size of the spending package, progressives have maintained the size of the bill is a nonstarter for them.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) hit back at the ads on Monday, labeling them as "misleading."

"Extremist Republican Ringleaders Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble Fifth House Republican comes out in support of bipartisan infrastructure bill Watch live: McCarthy holds briefing with reporters MORE and Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerGOP ramps up pressure on vulnerable Democrats in spending fight GOP leader taking proxy voting fight to Supreme Court Crypto industry seeks to build momentum after losing Senate fight MORE are cutting misleading stunt ads about President Biden’s popular economic agenda to distract from the fact House Democrats are the ones to thank for getting our economy back on track," said DCCC spokesperson Chris Taylor. "Every Republican voted to block the very measures responsible for our economic recovery. Instead of helping the American people, they’ve spent the last year fueling conspiratorial lies about life-saving vaccines, prolonging this pandemic and threatening our economic progress. House Democrats are focused on making historic investments in America’s future and ensuring the uber-wealthy and corporations pay their fair share.”

The ad comes as Biden faces dwindling approval ratings nine months into his first term. A Gallup poll released last week showed the president's approval rating dipping to 43 percent.

House Democrats are currently facing a short timeframe to pass much of Biden's agenda this week, preparing to vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure on Thursday. Democrats in the lower chamber are also hoping to prevent a government shutdown, and avoid a debt default for the first time in U.S. history.